Witness appeal following collision in Midsomer Norton

We’re appealing for witnesses following a public order incident and collision that happened at around 8pm on Sunday 27 December on Midsomer Norton High Street.

The victim, who was driving a silver Peugeot 207, was approached by a white BMW which was driving against the one way system. The driver of the BMW pulled alongside the victim’s car and shouted through the window in an abusive manner before driving away.

The driver then went on to perform a u-turn, turned back and collided with the rear of the victim’s car, causing a whiplash injury to the victim.

The collision occurred outside the Wetherspoons pub and Chargrill take away. Following the incident the BMW drove off onto Silver Street.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or can help them identify the driver. If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221002556.