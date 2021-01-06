Witness appeal following dangerous driving incident on M32
Police investigating an incident of dangerous driving in Bristol are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A red and a yellow Audi were seen driving at high speed and using the hard shoulder amid heavy traffic between junctions 1-3 of the M32 Northbound on Thursday, 31 December at about 4.15-4.25pm.
Both vehicles exited the motorway at junction one.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly if they have dash cam footage of the two vehicles. If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5220291572.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.