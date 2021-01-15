Witness appeal following fatal collision in Kingston St. Mary, Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Kingston St. Mary, Taunton yesterday (Thursday 14 January).

The collision, which involved a cyclist and a Range Rover towing a trailer, happened on Kingston Road near the Swan Inn at about 12.40pm.

The cyclist involved was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trainer officers.

We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. We’d also like to appeal for anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area around the time the collision occurred.