Witness appeal following fatal collision on the M5 near Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M5 involving one lorry.

At about 8am, an HGV travelling northbound on the M5, having just joined from the M4, overturned onto the central reservation.

Sadly, the driver of the lorry has died from their injuries and we’ll be deploying specialist officers to support their next of kin.

The M5 is currently closed both north and southbound between J14 Thornbury and J15 Almondsbury Interchange. Highways England will be issuing live-time updates on the collision on their Twitter feed @HighwaysSWest

A significant closure is expected due to the investigation ongoing at the scene, the work required to recover the lorry from the carriageway and the emergency repair work to be carried out by Highways England.

Diversions are in place. If your journey is essential, please try to avoid this area and use alternative routes.

If you saw this collision and haven’t yet spoken with the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221011328.