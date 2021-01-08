Witness appeal following M5 Collision

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision on the M5 on Tuesday 5 January, in which the driver of an involved vehicle failed to stop.

The incident happened at around 5.40am between junctions 24 and 23 travelling northbound.

The driver of a white Ford Transit van was forced to swerve to avoid a dark coloured HGV, and collided with a road sign in the central reservation, causing extensive damage to the sign and vehicle. The driver was uninjured.

The driver of the HGV failed to stop following the incident and we’re keen to identify them.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or noticed a HGV being driven erratically around the time of the incident. They are particularly keen for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 0103 of January 5.