Witness appeal following M5 Collision
We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision on the M5 on Tuesday 5 January, in which the driver of an involved vehicle failed to stop.
The incident happened at around 5.40am between junctions 24 and 23 travelling northbound.
The driver of a white Ford Transit van was forced to swerve to avoid a dark coloured HGV, and collided with a road sign in the central reservation, causing extensive damage to the sign and vehicle. The driver was uninjured.
The driver of the HGV failed to stop following the incident and we’re keen to identify them.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or noticed a HGV being driven erratically around the time of the incident. They are particularly keen for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 0103 of January 5
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.