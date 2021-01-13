Witness appeal following theft of motocross bike in Bristol
We’re appealing for information following the theft of a high value bike from an address in Bristol.
Three suspects forced entry to a garage on Portway, Shirehampton at about 2.50am on Sunday 3 January and stole a white and orange KTM motocross bike.
If you witnessed any suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221001166.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.