Witness appeal following theft of motocross bike in Bristol

We’re appealing for information following the theft of a high value bike from an address in Bristol.

Three suspects forced entry to a garage on Portway, Shirehampton at about 2.50am on Sunday 3 January and stole a white and orange KTM motocross bike.

If you witnessed any suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221001166.