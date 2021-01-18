Witnesses sought after attempted robbery in Weston-super-Mare

We’re investigating a suspected attempted robbery in Weston-super-Mare last week and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened in Moor Lane, close to the veterinary practice, between 7-7.45pm on Tuesday 12 January.

A woman, in her 50s, was walking in the area when two males quickly approached her and asked her what was inside her bag. The woman shouted loudly seeking help from anyone close by and the two males ran away.

The pair were dressed in all black and had black face coverings. One of the male’s hoods had fur around the edge.

Additional patrols are taking place in the area and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5221008102.