Witnesses sought after collision in Hambrook

We’re seeking witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Hambrook at about 5.10am this morning (Saturday 2 January).

Officers and paramedics attended the scene in Filton Road and found a black BMW had left the carriageway.

The male driver, who is in his 50s, has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or any other vehicles that may have been involved in the collision.

If you can assist with our investigation, call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221000588.