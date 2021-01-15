Witnesses sought after man suffers burns in assault

We’re seeking witnesses after a man was assaulted in Bristol in the early hours of this morning (Friday 15 January).​

The man, who is in his 30s, was walking in the Redcliff Hill area between 1-2am when three people approached him. A liquid was thrown and caused the victim to sustain minor facial burns.

The ambulance service attended and provided treatment at the scene to the victim.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened, or people in the area at that time, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221009888.