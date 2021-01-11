Witnesses sought following collision in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision in Bristol.

The incident, which involved a purple VW Golf and a white Triumph motorbike, happened on Brunel Way at about 8.15pm last night (Sunday, 10 January).

The VW was travelling the wrong way down the carriageway when it collided with the motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured arm.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and arrangements have been made with the driver of the VW, also a man in his 30s, to attend a voluntary interview at a police station next week.