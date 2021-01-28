Witnesses to headstone theft sought
We’re investigating the theft of a marble headstone from St Andrew’s Church in Curry Rivel.
It is believed to have happened on Sunday 24 January and we’re asking witnesses to come forward.
The incident has understandably caused considerable upset to the family involved.
Anyone who saw what happened, or someone acting suspiciously in the area, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5221016876.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.