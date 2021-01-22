Work to begin on new police enquiry office in town hall

Work to create a new police enquiry office in the Town Hall in Weston-super-Mare is set to get under way next week.

Contractors will start on site from Monday 25 January to convert part of the business lounge into a standalone office which will deal with police enquiries. The new enquiry office will have a separate entrance and will be open to the public between 10am – 6pm Monday to Friday.

Police enquiries have been dealt with at the general enquiries desk since January 2013 when North Somerset Council brought a number of public services together under one roof, when the Town Hall Gateway was launched.

Jess Aston, Neighbourhood Chief Inspector for North Somerset, commented: “We are delighted that work will shortly be commencing on the new enquiry office at the Town Hall in Weston-super-Mare. Work will be carried out to alter the building to meet the needs of the police and better serve our local community. The new enquiry office will ensure that we can continue to provide a central and accessible enquiry office service and increase our visibility in the town centre. These plans will not affect our Response or Neighbourhood Policing teams, who will continue to work out and about in the local area as they currently do.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said: “The new enquiry office is another step in our move to provide the most efficient and accessible services to local people. Our policing presence remains in the heart of the community, surrounded by other local services, and I am confident that these plans will help officers meet the needs of local residents and continue to keep the community safe.”

The building work is expected to be completed by the end of March with the enquiry office planned to be open from early spring 2021onwards (coronavirus restrictions permitting). North Somerset Council’s executive member whose portfolio includes property as well as customer services, Cllr Ash Cartman, said: “We’ve built up an excellent working relationship with our police colleagues and the Weston Town Centre Neighbourhood Policing team will remain in their base in the Town Hall.

“This new arrangement will mean that police-specific matters could be dealt with more quickly.”