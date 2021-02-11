Appeal after car tyres damaged – Taunton
We’re investigating incidents of criminal damage after cars parked in Musgrove Road, Taunton, had their tyres slashed overnight Tuesday 9 to Wednesday 10 February.
While only two people have reported the damage directly to us, we believe more vehicles have been damaged.
The neighbourhood team are investigating, including making house-to-house enquiries, and ask anyone with information, dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage which could help to call 101 quoting reference 5221029647.
We’d also like to hear from anyone else whose car was damaged on this street that night. Again call 101 and quote reference 5221029647.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.