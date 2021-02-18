Appeal after damage reported at school

We’re seeking witnesses to a suspected act of criminal damage in Pucklechurch at the end of January.

Windows and a garden area at the primary school, in Castle Road, were damaged in a fire on Saturday 30 January. It’s believed the fire started between 4.30-6pm. No-one was reported injured.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been conducted.

Three people, who are said to be aged in the late-teens or early-20s, were reportedly seen in the area. They are described as:

Person 1 – male, white, of average build and approximately 5ft 10ins. He has short dark hair and some facial hair. He was wearing dark clothes, but no coat.

Person 2 – male, white, of slim build and shorter than Person 1. He was wearing a woolly hat and dark clothing.

Person 3 – female, white, of slim build and approximately 5ft 5ins. She was wearing a light jacket and dark clothing.

We’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that day, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221021395.