Appeal after fail-to-stop collision – A303 Ilminster

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision on the A303 at Ilminster.

It happened at about 11.35am on Sunday 7 February at the Southfields roundabout.

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a white panel van. The van ended up in a ditch and the other driver left the scene. Thankfully the van driver was uninjured.

The Zafira driver was described as a man of muscular build with a number of tattoos. He wore a black T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting log number 375 of 7 February.