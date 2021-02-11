Appeal after pedestrian injured in collision – Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision between a pedestrian and a grey Vauxhall Vivaro van in Southgate Street, Bath, just before 10am on Thursday 11 February.

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The van driver remained at the scene.

The road was reopened at midday.

Investigating officers would like to hear from the drivers of a black Audi and a blue BMW who were not involved in the collision but who may have information which could help.

Those drivers and anyone who has any information about the incident are asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221030301.