Appeal after robbery at store in Frome

An investigation is underway following a robbery at a convenience store in Frome earlier today (Sunday 14 February).

At approximately 12.30pm this afternoon, officers were called to the shop in Vallis Way.

A man reportedly entered the store and made off with a quantity of cash after threatening staff with a knife. No-one has been reported injured.

The man is described as approximately 35-40 years old and was wearing a black raincoat, black trousers, sports sunglasses a white mask and disposable gloves. He also had a pair of grey trainers on, with white soles, and was seen walking with a distinctive gait.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area, are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed what happens, or can assist with our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221032365.