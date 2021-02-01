Appeal after tobacco stolen from convenience store

Witnesses are being sought after a burglary at a convenience store in Bristol during the early hours of this morning (Monday 1 February).

A black Peugeot 205 hatchback is believed to have been driven into the shopfront of the Co-operative store, in Princess Victoria Street, at approximately 12.45am.

Three males were seen to enter the premises and a quantity of tobacco products have been reported stolen.

The trio entering the store are described:

Male 1 – Wearing a black coat with different material patches on the shoulders, a baseball cap, black trousers and black trainers.

Male 2 – Wearing a black puffa North Face coat with a grey hoody underneath, gloves, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Male 3 – Wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out and the neighbourhood team will be conducting additional patrols in the area.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221022082.