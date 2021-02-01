Appeal after tobacco stolen from convenience store
Witnesses are being sought after a burglary at a convenience store in Bristol during the early hours of this morning (Monday 1 February).
A black Peugeot 205 hatchback is believed to have been driven into the shopfront of the Co-operative store, in Princess Victoria Street, at approximately 12.45am.
Three males were seen to enter the premises and a quantity of tobacco products have been reported stolen.
The trio entering the store are described:
- Male 1 – Wearing a black coat with different material patches on the shoulders, a baseball cap, black trousers and black trainers.
- Male 2 – Wearing a black puffa North Face coat with a grey hoody underneath, gloves, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
- Male 3 – Wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.
CCTV enquiries are being carried out and the neighbourhood team will be conducting additional patrols in the area.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221022082.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.