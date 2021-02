We’re investigating a burglary which happened at about 3.45am on Monday 1 February at an address in Bridgwater.

An unknown suspect stole a number of branded coats and also damaged a glass door panel at the residential address on Bath Road, near the junction with Parkway.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage of the incident or who saw anything suspicious.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221022109.