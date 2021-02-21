Appeal for witnesses and information following arson in Creech St Michael, Taunton
Police are appealing for witnesses and information which could help their investigation into an arson at a barn in Creech St Michael, Taunton.
Officers were alerted to the fire at about 10pm on Friday 19 February. Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue tackled the blaze and fire examiners have now established the cause was suspicious.
No-one was injured in the fire.
Enquiries continue and anyone with information which could help is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221036886.
Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never tell the police who you are, just what you know.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221036886.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.