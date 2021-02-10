Appeal for witnesses following incident in Northern Slopes nature reserve
Police are investigating an incident that occurred on the Northern Slopes nature reserve on Wedmore Vale, Bristol, on Monday morning (February 8), in which a 12-year-old girl was approached and grabbed by a man.
She was able to run away and the incident was reported at 11.41am by her father.
DI Clem Goodwin said: “This incident is being fully investigated and we’d like to reassure people living in the area that additional police patrols are being carried out.
“The girl has given a description of the man as being aged between 30 and 40, wearing a black thin jacket and black trousers. He may have been missing a glove.
“If you recognise this man’s description, or have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221027754.