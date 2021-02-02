Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Bristol

We’re appealing for information about an incident in Bristol in which a teenager was robbed.

A man approached the victim, an 18-year-old woman, in the Nelson Street area sometime between 3pm and 4pm on Monday (February 1).

The man assaulted the woman before taking her phone, debit card and cash.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody at this time.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or went to help the victim in the aftermath. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221022722.