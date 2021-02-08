Appeal for witnesses to assault – Wellington Road, Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wellington Road, Bridgwater, between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday 25 January.

The 30-year-old man was walking along the road when he was assaulted by five men who knocked him unconscious and left him in the street.

He was able to make his way home and reported the assault to police the next day following a hospital visit which found he had two fractured ribs.

If you saw the assault or have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the police investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221018341.