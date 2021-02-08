Appeal to locate wanted man Mark Cullen

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Mark Cullen.

The 18-year-old, from Somerton, is wanted on a recall to prison and for failing to appear at a court hearing.

He’s described as white, of slim build, with dark brown hair which is short at the sides and longer on top, blue eyes and he usually wears sports clothing.

He’s known to frequent Yeovil, Sherborne, Bristol and London.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221020697.