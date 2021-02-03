Appeal to trace man wanted on recall to prison

Have you seen this man? He’s wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence following his release after serving a sentence for possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Adam Goldburne is described as a black man, about 5ft 10ins (178cm) tall, of large build, with short, braided black hair.

He’s known to visit the Easton, St Judes, Southmead and Knowle West areas of Bristol.

If you know where he is now call 999. If you have any other information ring 101. In either case quote reference 5220283389.