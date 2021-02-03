Arrest made after recovery vehicle driver assaulted

Officers have arrested a 36-year-old man following an incident in Bristol in which a recovery vehicle driver was assaulted and an attempt was made to steal his vehicle.

The incident happened in Wade Street at about 1.30am today (Wednesday 3 February).

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was approached while in his vehicle. He was dragged out of the vehicle and assaulted before the offender attempted to drive it away.

The offender then made off, taking the victim’s mobile phones with him. Both phones were later recovered.

A short time later, officers arrested a man in the Old Market area on suspicion of attempted theft of a vehicle and robbery. He remains in custody at this time.

If you saw any part of the incident in Wade Street, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221023785.