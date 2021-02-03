Arrest made in Radstock serious sexual assault inquiry

Police investigating a serious sexual assault in Radstock have made an arrest.

A teenage girl was assaulted on Kilmersdon Road sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, 25 January.

A teenage boy has since been arrested and released on conditional bail. Enquires are ongoing.

We’d like to thank those who have called in with information and reassure the community we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.