Arrest thanks to call from witness – Weston-super-Mare

We’d like to thank a witness whose call reporting suspicious activity has led to an arrest overnight.

The call came in at 12.03am today, Thursday 18 February, reporting a man seen shining a torch at the back of homes in Haywood Village, Weston-super-Mare.

We’ve been targeting our patrols in response to reports of thefts in the area and officers were able to attend and stop a man matching the description given at 12.13am.

A man was arrested in Whitney Crescent on suspicion of going equipped to steal. He remains in custody at the time of writing.

We’re always grateful when people take the trouble to call to report suspicious behaviour. Even if we’re unable to attend immediately due to other ongoing incidents, the information helps us to build an intelligence picture and target our patrols to disrupt offenders and prevent crime.

If you have any information which could help this ongoing investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221035244.