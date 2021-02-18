CCTV appeal after assault at supermarket

An investigation is taking place following an assault on a woman in Chard last month.

The woman, in her 20s, was at a supermarket, in Tapstone Road, at about 3-4pm on Sunday 10 January when she became involved in a confrontation with another woman.

She was grabbed around the neck by the woman and sustained scratches to her face and neck.

CCTV enquiries have been undertaken and we’re publishing a photograph of a woman who we wish to speak with and hope may be able to assist with our investigation.

She’s described as white, with dark hair and is shown wearing a black and white coat, plus a blue surgical mask.

If you recognise the woman, or witnessed what happened, please contact us via 101 giving reference number 5221006316.