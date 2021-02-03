CCTV appeal after bike theft from store in Wells

We’re hoping the public can help us identify a male as part of our ongoing enquiries into a theft from a bike shop.

A Voodoo mountain bike was reported stolen from the Halfords store in Wells on Tuesday 22 December. The incident is believed to have occurred at about 6.40-7pm.

We are keen to speak to a male, pictured, in connection with our investigation. We appreciate he was wearing a face mask, but hope someone may be able to help us identify him.

If you can help, call 101 and give reference 5220286339.