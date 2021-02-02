CCTV appeal after criminal damage in Taunton
We want to identify the person in this image as part of our investigations into an incident of criminal damage at a building on Wellington Road, Taunton.
Two young men attempted to scale a wall using a ladder and damaged a CCTV camera.
CCTV shows that this individual was in the area at around the time of the incident, about 8.10pm on Sunday 3 January. He’s believed to be in his late teens or twenties.
If you recognise him or have any other information which could help our investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221002090.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.