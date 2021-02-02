CCTV appeal after criminal damage in Taunton

We want to identify the person in this image as part of our investigations into an incident of criminal damage at a building on Wellington Road, Taunton.

Two young men attempted to scale a wall using a ladder and damaged a CCTV camera.

CCTV shows that this individual was in the area at around the time of the incident, about 8.10pm on Sunday 3 January. He’s believed to be in his late teens or twenties.

If you recognise him or have any other information which could help our investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221002090.