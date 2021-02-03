CCTV appeal following public order incident and assault in Easton

We’re seeking the public’s help following a public order incident and assault in Bristol.

At about 10.45am on Saturday 2 January, a man entered Naz Convenience store in Easton and was racially abusive and threatening to staff.

A short time later he returned and assaulted a teenage boy in the store by throwing a glass bottle at him.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police are keen to identify in connection with this incident.

If you recognise him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221000715.