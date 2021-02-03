Skip to content

CCTV appeal following public order incident and assault in Easton

Posted at 12:58 on 3rd February 2021 in Appeals

We’re seeking the public’s help following a public order incident and assault in Bristol.

At about 10.45am on Saturday 2 January, a man entered Naz Convenience store in Easton and was racially abusive and threatening to staff.

A short time later he returned and assaulted a teenage boy in the store by throwing a glass bottle at him.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police are keen to identify in connection with this incident.

Do you recognise this man?

If you recognise him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221000715.

Further guidance:

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.