CCTV appeal following public order incident and assault in Easton
We’re seeking the public’s help following a public order incident and assault in Bristol.
At about 10.45am on Saturday 2 January, a man entered Naz Convenience store in Easton and was racially abusive and threatening to staff.
A short time later he returned and assaulted a teenage boy in the store by throwing a glass bottle at him.
We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police are keen to identify in connection with this incident.
If you recognise him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221000715.
Further guidance:
- Please only call 999 in an emergency. If you need to call our 101 service, please consider whether you can report online instead via our online reporting tools.
- Visit our dedicated COVID-19 page for links to all the latest news on policing services.
- Visit GOV.UK to read the Government’s advice on COVID-19.
- See Government advice for staying at home, for households with possible COVID-19 infection and social distancing to protect vulnerable groups.
- Visit the NHS website for hygiene advice and advice on calling 111.
- For advice on mental health, visit the Every Mind Matters website.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221000715
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.