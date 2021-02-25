Court grants closure order for flat after antisocial behaviour in Puriton

A three-month closure order has been granted against a property in Puriton as a way of preventing crime and antisocial behaviour.

Avon and Somerset Police’s antisocial behaviour and neighbourhood teams successfully worked together on the order, which was ratified by magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse on Monday 22 February.

The flat, in the Greenacres area, had been linked to the use and supply of drugs. Drugs paraphernalia and weapons were found by officers inside the address during a recent search.

Police also received information from the local community of antisocial behaviour, including excessive noise coming from the property plus people coming and going at all times of the day and night. A car belonging to someone living nearby was also reportedly damaged by someone linked to the address.

The application for a three-month closure order was supported by the Aster Group, which owns and manages the site.

Antisocial Behaviour Co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “The occupants of the flat had little regard for their neighbours; some of those neighbours chose to leave their accommodation temporarily because of the criminality and antisocial behaviour that was going on inside that address.

“We’re delighted the order has been put in place and the action taken by police and the Aster Group means these people are now back in their own homes.

“People should not be subjected to feeling unsafe in their own properties, or forced to endure criminal or antisocial behaviour activity taking place in their local community. We’re grateful to those individuals who have provided information to us to enable us to be proactive in making the area a safer and more pleasant place to live.”

A spokesperson for Aster Group said: “The safety of our customers is our priority and we take all reports of criminal activity or antisocial behaviour very seriously and we will take appropriate action to protect our communities.

“Our dedicated antisocial behaviour officers work closely with the police and other partner agencies and we’re pleased that our joint approach has meant that we’ve been able to reach a resolution.”