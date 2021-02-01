Did you see assault on man in Victoria Park?

Enquiries are continuing into an assault on a man, in his 60s, in Victoria Park on Saturday 16 January.

He was walking with his partner in the park, in Bristol, at about 12.30-1pm when they saw a man and a woman approaching them.

A confrontation ensued near the takeaway coffee shop and saw the man, who is believed to be approximately 30 years of age, punch the victim a number of times. The victim needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

The offender was described as white, at least 6ft tall and of a stocky build. He was clean shaven and had a piercing in his nose and lip. The woman he was with had dark hair and they were walking a small dog at the time.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out.

We believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, but would ask any witnesses to call 101 and quote reference number 5221016096.