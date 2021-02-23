Did you witness catalytic converter theft in Bath car park?

An investigation is being carried out following the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Bath last week.

At approximately 2.45pm on Thursday 18 February, the item was stolen from a Toyota Prius that was in a disabled bay within the Royal United Hospital’s main car park.

Three white males wearing masks and hooded clothing were seen leaving the scene at around that time in a black Vauxhall hatchback, thought to be an Astra or a Corsa. We wish to speak to them in connection with our investigation.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have footage showing the area, is asked to call 101 giving the call-handler reference number 5221035796.

If you see someone acting suspiciously around a vehicle, report it to police on 101. Ideally, provide a vehicle registration/make/model and colour, and a description of the suspects. If you witness a crime in progress, call 999.