Did you witness catalytic converter theft in Bath car park?
An investigation is being carried out following the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Bath last week.
At approximately 2.45pm on Thursday 18 February, the item was stolen from a Toyota Prius that was in a disabled bay within the Royal United Hospital’s main car park.
Three white males wearing masks and hooded clothing were seen leaving the scene at around that time in a black Vauxhall hatchback, thought to be an Astra or a Corsa. We wish to speak to them in connection with our investigation.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have footage showing the area, is asked to call 101 giving the call-handler reference number 5221035796.
If you see someone acting suspiciously around a vehicle, report it to police on 101. Ideally, provide a vehicle registration/make/model and colour, and a description of the suspects. If you witness a crime in progress, call 999.
You can help deter thieves by…
• Parking your vehicle in a secure garage overnight or somewhere that makes it difficult for thieves to access its underside
• Parking where neighbours and passers-by could see anyone tampering with the vehicle
• Installing motion activated security lighting or CCTV
• Marking your catalytic converter with a commercially-available etching kit or fitting a ‘cat’ clamp or alarm. This can also help police trace the item and prove a theft, helping us bring offenders to justice.