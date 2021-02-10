Driver sought after altercation with cyclist

Officers investigating an altercation between a motorist and a cyclist are asking witnesses to come forward.

A woman, in her 40s, was cycling along Westbury Road, in Bristol, at approximately 7.30-7.45am on Monday 1 February.

A man in a silver Ford Focus closed up behind her before making abusive comments towards the cyclist.

He’s described as white, 30-40 years of age and was wearing a dark grey beanie hat. The vehicle he was driving is believed to be have a ’53’ licence plate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact us online or call 101, reference 5221022149.