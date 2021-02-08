Drugs seized after search near Banwell

We seized drugs, cash and an unlawful knife following a search of a rural property near Banwell last week.



Officers from the Operation Remedy team set up to target burglary, drug and knife crime searched the address on Wednesday afternoon, 3 February.



They seized cannabis plants and dried cannabis, growing equipment, a flick knife, cash and also substances believed to be cocaine and heroin.



A man is due to be interviewed in connection with the seizures at a later date.

If you or someone you care for is affected by drug use, there’s information on the support and advice available on North Somerset Council’s website.

If you have information about drug crime, talk to your neighbourhood policing team. You can get in touch online through our website, or call 101.

If you don’t want to talk to us, you can give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never tell us who you are, just what you know.