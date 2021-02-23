Family tribute to man who died in A303 collision

The family of a man who died in a collision on the A303 near South Petherton have issued a statement.

Sean Starke, 24, of Ilminster, died at the scene on Sunday 14 February.

His family are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The family said: “Sean loved the outdoors, frequently going running or cycling locally. He also loved his job, working on building sites.

“He will be much missed by family and friends after this unexpected and sad incident.

“We would like to thank both those involved in dealing with the incident, and those who have voiced their support.

“We ask for space during this difficult time.”

Collision investigators continue their enquiries.