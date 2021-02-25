Former Detective Constable dismissed following misconduct hearing

A misconduct panel has ruled that a former detective constable would have been dismissed had he not resigned, after finding that he behaved inappropriately towards female colleagues whilst working in a supervisory capacity.

The officer, referred to in the hearing as DC X, was found to have committed gross misconduct for breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Equality and Diversity, and Discreditable Conduct following a five-day hearing.

The decision not to identify the officer was taken by an independent Legally Qualified Chair.

Multiple allegations of misconduct were made against DC X by a female colleague known as Witness A, which the panel found both individually and cumulatively amounted to sexual harassment and sexual discrimination.

The panel also found that language used by DC X towards a colleague known as Witness B was unacceptable, and not in line with the standards of behaviour expected of a police officer.

Further, the behaviour of DC X towards a third colleague, Witness C, was found to be ‘inappropriate and overly familiar.’

No criminal charges were brought against DC X in relation to Witness A, following her wishes not to pursue a criminal complaint.

Temporary Head of Professional Standards, Ch Insp Jane Wigmore, said: “This case is a reminder of the need for police officers to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and integrity.

“I welcome the decision of the independent misconduct panel to dismiss DC X with immediate effect.

“He has both breached the standards of professional behaviour expected of him and betrayed the trust placed in him by a vulnerable colleague. There is no place for this unacceptable behaviour in policing.”

The full outcome will be published in due course.