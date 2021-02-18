Four more due in court over alleged offences at unauthorised music event – Yate

Four people will appear in court next month after being charged with offences connected to the unauthorised music event held in Yate last Halloween.

They following individuals have been summonsed to attend Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday 2 March:

Nick Swanson, 24 of St George in Bristol, has been charged with failure to leave the land when requested and a public order offence.

Alex Rodgers, 22 of Westward Ho! in Devon, has been charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing police.

Aaron Fragel, 23 of Bovey Tracey in Devon, has been charged with obstructing police, failure to leave the land when requested and a public order offence.

Amy Capel, 28 of Waltham Forest in London, has been charged with one count of assaulting an emergency worker and one of failure to leave the land when requested.

Earlier this month six people were sentenced for offences committed at the unauthorised music event held on Saturday 31 October, in which hundreds of people attended.

A further 15 people have received fixed penalty notices for breaching COVID-19 regulations, including two men who received £10,000 fines.