Further arrests made as investigation into stabbing in Fishponds continues

A further three people have been arrested following a serious assault in Fishponds on Friday 12 February.

A 17-year-old male sustained a number of stab wounds in the Ridgway Road area at approximately 8pm. He was taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Males, aged 16 and 18, are currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 16-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder is also in police custody.

An 18-year-old woman arrested over the weekend on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released under investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 and give the call-hander reference number 5221031520. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.