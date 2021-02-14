Investigation launched after man’s death in Berrow

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Somerset last night (Saturday 13 February).

At approximately 9.15pm, we were called by the ambulance service to a property in Berrow after a man had been seriously injured. Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

DI Roger Doxsey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family at this time. A family liaison officer will provide specialist support to them at this difficult time.

“One woman has been arrested and she is currently in police custody.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage, but we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time.

“A police cordon remains in place and will do for some time while enquiries are carried out. Additional patrols will be taking place as a precaution and we’d urge anyone with concerns about this incident to talk to those officers.

“We’d ask any witnesses with information that may help our enquiries to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221032125.”