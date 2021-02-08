Investigation underway after cash stolen from ATM in Thornbury

We’re seeking witnesses and CCTV footage after a burglary in the early hours of this morning (Monday 8 February).

At approximately 2am this morning we were called to a supermarket in Thornbury after entry had been forced to Aldi’s store, in Horseshoe Lane.

Officers discovered the ATM had been attacked and a quantity of cash stolen.

A crime scene remains in place at the present time and enquiries are ongoing.

We’re keen to hear from anyone with CCTV in the area.

Anyone who saw what happened, or can assist our investigation, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221027464.