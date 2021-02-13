Man arrested after assault in Bath

Detectives are investigating an incident in Bath this morning (Saturday 13 February) which has left one man in hospital.

Police were called to an address in St James Parade shortly after 10am.

Officers found a man, in his 20s, injured having sustained a stab wound. He has been transferred to hospital and is believed to be in a stable condition.

DI Dan Rowan said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“Officers remain at the scene at the moment carrying out enquiries. The neighbourhood team has been made aware to help them with its high-visibility patrol plans.

“Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221031776.”