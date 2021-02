An 18-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent after a man was stabbed in Bath on Saturday 13 February.

Police were called to an address in St James Parade shortly after 10am.

The injured man, who is in his 20s, remains in hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Keelan Mccaw, of Wells Road in Bath, has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Bath Magistrates Court today (Monday 15 February).