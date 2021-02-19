Man jailed after breaching suspended sentence order

A man has been jailed today (Friday 19 February) after breaching a suspended sentence for numerous counts of theft and assault.

Jonathon Harwood, 37, of Bath appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court this morning after he was arrested and charged with further theft offences yesterday (Thursday 18 February).

He was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment after it was ruled he had breached the terms of his 12-month suspended sentence order, issued in January 2021.