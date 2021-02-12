Officer dismissed at misconduct hearing

An officer has been barred from policing following a misconduct hearing this week.

Gross misconduct was found against the officer ahead of the fast-tracked hearing, which was held on Wednesday 10 February at Police Headquarters using remote technology. He was dismissed without notice.

The officer, known as PC A, was found to have failed to fulfil his duties by entering into an inappropriate relationship with a young woman who he met while working, which he failed to disclose to his supervisors. He also disclosed information relating to a police incident to an unauthorised recipient, failed to act openly and honestly when requesting leave and falsely claimed to be sick, and sought to acquire illegal drugs other than in the line of duty.

The hearing was overseen by Chief Constable Andy Marsh who found PC A’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct, as the PC had breached acceptable standards around honesty, integrity and confidentiality, among others.

He said PC A had ‘abused his position’ by entering into the inappropriate relationship and not being transparent about it.

Chief Constable Marsh said: “This is a particularly serious case for which the only and most appropriate sanction can be dismissal without notice. In their own right each finding of gross misconduct is serious enough to justify dismissal.

“Viewed collectively PC A’s conduct is nothing short of disgraceful and the public must have full confidence that there is no place for such serious misconduct within policing.”

