Public asked to help identify man in connection with assaults

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we wish to speak with in connection with two assaults on bus drivers in Bristol.

The drivers – a man, in his 60s, and a woman, in her 40s – were standing outside the bus in Bond Street smoking when they were approached by an unknown male who asked for a cigarette.

They refused, and the male bus driver was assaulted by the unknown male. He was spat at and punched in the face, before being kicked while on the ground. His female colleague was struck in the face as she tried to intervene.

The incident happened on Friday 6 November at approximately 5.50-6pm.

We’ve since obtained a CCTV image of a man we want to talk to in connection with our enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed what happened, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220251578.