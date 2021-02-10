Shop robbery appeal – Little Stoke
We’re issuing a CCTV image in an appeal for witnesses and information after a robbery at a convenience store in Kingsway, Little Stoke.
It happened at about 7.45am on Wednesday 3 February. A man threatened shop workers with a large knife and made off on foot with the till. Thankfully no one was hurt but the two members of staff were left shocked and distressed.
The suspect was described as aged 20 to 30, wearing a balaclava, a green camouflage jacket with the hood up, ripped jeans and black trainers.
Officers carried out an extensive search of the area but found no trace of the suspect.
We’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and a forensic investigation and our enquiries continue.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221023841
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.