Shop robbery appeal – Little Stoke

We’re issuing a CCTV image in an appeal for witnesses and information after a robbery at a convenience store in Kingsway, Little Stoke.

It happened at about 7.45am on Wednesday 3 February. A man threatened shop workers with a large knife and made off on foot with the till. Thankfully no one was hurt but the two members of staff were left shocked and distressed.

The suspect was described as aged 20 to 30, wearing a balaclava, a green camouflage jacket with the hood up, ripped jeans and black trainers.

Officers carried out an extensive search of the area but found no trace of the suspect.

We’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and a forensic investigation and our enquiries continue.