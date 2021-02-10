Six men sentenced after pleading guilty to offences at unauthorised music event in Yate

Six people have been fined after pleading guilty to offences during an unauthorised music event in Yate over Halloween.

One man appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 February and a further five men were dealt with at the same venue yesterday (Tuesday 9 February). Several of them had travelled long distances from other parts of the country to attend the event.

Offences included obstructing police, assault of an officer, criminal damage and failure to leave the land when requested. The collective total of fines issued by the court exceeded £2,500.

DS Harriet Drewett said: “These six men were selfish in believing it was acceptable to attend an unauthorised music event during the midst of a pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives.

“Their irresponsible actions on that Halloween evening have left them with a criminal record and hopefully will act as a warning to others.”

In addition to those sentenced, 15 people have been fined for attending the event. This includes two people who were fined £10,000 for organising a large gathering in breach of the COVID-19 regulations.

Enquiries into other offences during the event continue and a number of other people are due to be charged in the coming days.